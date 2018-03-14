Energy UK consults on standards for smart EV charging

Image: Shutterstock

Stakeholders across the energy, automotive and technology industries are being invited to give their views on developing standards for smart electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Energy UK has launched a consultation on smart charging as it believes there is a requirement to establish industry-wide standards given the nascent term of the technology and a large number of interested parties.

Its report suggests standards to be set by government should be “performance based, technology neutral and flexible enough” to allow for future charging innovations like vehicle to grid and wireless charging.

It adds charging points must also incorporate a series of controllable aspects instead of just an On/Off switch.

Smart charging will allow drivers to charge their vehicles at the lowest price, through time of use tariffs for example and reduce potential impact of EVs on the grid.

The report suggests the decarbonisation of transport is expected to result in 323 billion vehicle miles per year to be electrified in the UK.

Responses from the consultation, which will run until 23rd April 2018, will be used to set out recommendations to government.

Chief Executive Lawrence Slade said: “With a 2040 deadline for phasing out the sale of diesel and petrol cars, the EV rollout in gathering pace all the time – presenting opportunities for the energy system, UK economy and consumers. To maximise these opportunities, we must tackle important technical issues like smart charging standards without further delay – and that’s why we are pressing ahead with this work.”