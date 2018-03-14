Investor and developer enter joint energy venture

Image: Shutterstock

An energy investor and a project developer are entering a joint venture to finance and plan more than 600MW of shovel-ready projects across the UK.

This is where planning and engineering are advanced enough that with sufficient funding, construction can begin within a very short time.

Arlington Energy and Enso Energy say this level of investment into development stage projects is unique.

Arlington Energy has already raised a £10 million fund to help finance the portfolio of assets, while Enso Energy has developed more than 1GW of distributed generation within the last five years.

The firms say the joint venture will bring together significant expertise in finance, development, construction, technology and engineering and adds the businesses are experienced in working on solar, stand-alone gas and energy storage projects.