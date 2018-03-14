New joint venture targets offshore wind sector in Japan

Mar 14, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Infrastructure & Generation 0
Two companies have joined forces to support cost reductions for offshore wind projects in Japan.
Hitachi Zosen and Universal Foundation is working on a feasibility study to assess the application of Mono Bucket technology for a Japanese offshore wind generation project.
A concept in offshore wind engineering, the Mono Bucket is said to be suitable for a wide range of soil profiles, uses 25% less steel compared to similar structures and installation is noise-free.
The project is looking to combine the achievements from commercial projects in Europe and the US and apply specific conditions and requirements relevant to the offshore wind sector in Japan.
