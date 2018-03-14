North-West energy hub aims to cut industrial energy costs by a fifth

Image: Shutterstock

A new energy hub initiative hopes to cut gas and power costs by a fifth for industrial users in the North-West of England.

That’s according to the Energy Innovation District, an energy sector support organisation, funded and driven by industry.

It hopes to put Cheshire at the forefront of securing investment from energy-intensive industry and disruptive technology companies.

The group believe cheap land values, access to two international airports and close links to academia and existing skilled workforce will help pull investment into the region and drive down costs.

Myles Kitcher, Managing Director at Peel Environmental, which sponsors the scheme, said: “The Energy Innovation District will break down the barriers between how indigenous energy is generated, distributed and consumed in the North-West – a big part of that is attracting new businesses to the region.

“The target is to reduce energy costs by 20% for businesses in the district by investing in smarter distribution networks direct from the energy source.”