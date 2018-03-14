Scottish wind turbine maker goes into provisional liquidation

Image: Gaia-Wind

A Scottish manufacturer of small wind turbines has gone into provisional liquidation.

Gaia-Wind opened its factory in Glasgow in 2011 and has manufactured nearly 2,000 turbines for the UK as well as other parts of Europe and nations including US and Japan.

Meston Reid and Co has been appointed as provisional liquidator, which seeks to sell all or parts of the business.

Around 12 jobs are said to be at risk.

RenewableUK slammed the government for cuts to the Feed-in Tariff, which support small-scale renewables and due to close to new applicants in April 2019.

Executive Director Emma Pinchbeck said: “Inaction by government has real consequences for small businesses and the communities they work with. We have warned officials time and again that a failure to treat this issue as urgent puts jobs at risk.

“We need clarity on the future of small-scale renewables as soon as possible for the sake of other flagship firms and innovative community energy projects nationwide.”

BEIS said is support for small-scale renewables is a “UK success story”, with £100 million of funding being made available between 2016 and 2019.

A spokesperson added: “We are committed to the growth of the renewable energy sector – which already provides 25% of the electricity for the UK. However, UK consumers are funding this investment through their energy bills – and as the costs of renewable technologies have fallen, it is right that government subsidies have reduced in line with this to make sure we have a sustainable funding model now and into the future.”