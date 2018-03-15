New handbook for householders on energy and water

Image: Shutterstock

A new information guide that provides UK householders with all the information they need about electricity, gas and water has been launched.

A total of eight utility firms – Affinity Water, Anglian Water, Cadent, Essex & Suffolk Water, SGN, South East Water, Southern Water, Thames Water – have joined forces to produce the handbook, with support from UK Power Networks.

The guide points people in the right direction on support for a range of issues that customers have said they want to know most about.

It includes information for emergencies such as fixing a gas, power or water problem and knowledge and advice on how to read meters, switch suppliers and energy-saving ideas.

The Utility Networks group was formed to bring together gas and water distribution companies in the same area to provide a joined up response for consumers.