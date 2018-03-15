Plans for 10GW solar power systems in Africa

The African Development Bank aims to scale up solar energy on the continent, with a focus on developing 10GW of projects across the Sahel.

It is working closely with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which is supporting the ‘Desert to Power’ initiative that hopes to provide electricity to 250 million people.

The two groups will jointly support technical assistance and knowledge transfer for solar development and deployment as well as finance off-grid projects.

France recently committed €700 million (£620m) of financing to the ISA which has been set up to mobilise $1 trillion (£720m) of solar energy funding.