US laboratories pursue innovative coal research

Image: Shutterstock

Two US Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories have joined forces to pursue research on new ways to use coal to create high-value products.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory for joint exploration of projects that use coal as a precursor for products like pitches, fibres and nano-carbon catalysts.

Research will also include reducing water use in energy production and developing and testing materials for use in extreme environments.

Researchers will also look into the development of advanced electrical grids, micro-grids and cybersecurity technologies for energy infrastructure.