CHP the main prime mover in the UK

Two major factors affecting the economics of CHP are the relative cost of fuel (principally natural gas) and the value that can be realised for electricity both for own use and export. This is known as the spark gap (i.e. the difference between the price of electricity and the price of the gas required to generate that electricity).

Energy price trends that are applicable to CHP schemes differ depending upon the size and sector of the scheme. The volatility of energy prices continues to have an impact on the viability of CHP. Due to the long term nature of CHP investments long term trends in the spark gap need to be taken into account.

The Cogeneration in the UK

26 April, London: join us at our Conference to discuss how businesses in the UK can protect their competitiveness by using #CHP.

AGENDA

9:00 am – 9:30 am

Welcome Breakfast and Registration

9:30 am – 9:35 am

Conference Opening

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

Gianluca Airoldi – Sales Director EMEA, AB

9:35 am – 9:55 am

Cogeneration as part of a Sustainable Energy Future

Hans Korteweg, Managing Director – COGEN Europe

9:55 am – 10:15 am

The current UK CHP outlook and the regulatory framework

George Penfold, Director – Spraga

10:15 am – 10:35 am

Maximising revenue streams from embedded generation plants

Joe Mcdonald, Head of Business Development – Lime Jump

10:35 am – 11:00 am

Coffee break

11:00 am – 11:35 pm

Turnkey CHP solutions: design, build and service

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

11:35 am – 12:15 pm

CHP in the Industrial & Commercial Sector: Case studies

David Gray, General Manager – Polycon Industries

Andy Gibson, Energy & Utilities Specialist – Pfizer

Roly Holt, Owner, R & L Holt – Sandylands Nurseries Greenhouse

12:15 am – 12:40 pm

First things First – The CHP feasibility study in cogeneration and trigeneration

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

12:45 pm

Networking Lunch

