CHP the main prime mover in the UK

Mar 16, 2018 george marshall Industry Round-up 0
Two major factors affecting the economics of CHP are the relative cost of fuel (principally natural gas) and the value that can be realised for electricity both for own use and export. This is known as the spark gap (i.e. the difference between the price of electricity and the price of the gas required to generate that electricity).
Energy price trends that are applicable to CHP schemes differ depending upon the size and sector of the scheme. The volatility of energy prices continues to have an impact on the viability of CHP. Due to the long term nature of CHP investments long term trends in the spark gap need to be taken into account.
The Cogeneration in the UK
26 April, London: join us at our Conference to discuss how businesses in the UK can protect their competitiveness by using #CHP.
Register now to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cogeneration-in-the-uk-the-energy-efficiency-choice-registration-42940708816?utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_medium=email&ref=eemailordconf&utm_source=eb_email&utm_term=eventname
AGENDA
9:00 am – 9:30 am
Welcome Breakfast and Registration
9:30 am – 9:35 am
Conference Opening
Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK
Gianluca Airoldi – Sales Director EMEA, AB
9:35 am – 9:55 am
Cogeneration as part of a Sustainable Energy Future
Hans Korteweg, Managing Director – COGEN Europe
9:55 am – 10:15 am
The current UK CHP outlook and the regulatory framework
George Penfold, Director – Spraga
10:15 am – 10:35 am
Maximising revenue streams from embedded generation plants
Joe Mcdonald, Head of Business Development – Lime Jump
10:35 am – 11:00 am
Coffee break
11:00 am – 11:35 pm
Turnkey CHP solutions: design, build and service
Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK
11:35 am – 12:15 pm
CHP in the Industrial & Commercial Sector: Case studies
David Gray, General Manager – Polycon Industries
Andy Gibson, Energy & Utilities Specialist – Pfizer
Roly Holt, Owner, R & L Holt – Sandylands Nurseries Greenhouse
12:15 am – 12:40 pm
First things First – The CHP feasibility study in cogeneration and trigeneration
Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK
12:45 pm
Networking Lunch
This is a promoted article.
Jul 12, 2012 15