Durham University to divest from fossil fuel firms

Image: Durham University

Durham University has announced it will divest from companies invested in fossil fuel extraction.

Its investments in fossil fuel firms make up under £1.5 million of the overall investment portfolio.

The move is part of the university’s commitment to become an international partner in the development of green energy.

Professor David Cowling, Pro Vice Chancellor – Arts and Humanities, who led the Commission on Divestment from Companies Involved in Fossil Fuel Extraction said: “The decision to divest from companies involved in fossil fuel extraction is an important one for the university.

“We are committed not only to divestment but to becoming a major partner in the future development of green energy.”