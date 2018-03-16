Global IoT spending ‘to hit $1.3tn by 2020’

Image: Shutterstock

Global spending on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies reached $700 billion (£502bn) in 2016 and is expected to hit $1.3 trillion (£900bn) by 2020.

That’s according to analytics firm ITC, which has released a report based on a survey of more than 300 organisations across six sectors, one of which is energy.

It shows in the energy sector, 35% of manufacturers have deployed an IoT application at full scale, compared to 37% across all industries.

The top IoT application currently driving additional revenues for energy companies is in the field of maintenance, for instance smart technologies reporting damage.

Despite this, only 1% of energy and utilities companies have implemented an IoT programme in this area at significant scale.

The top IoT application currently driving cost reductions is smart metering but only 12% of companies have scaled an initiative of this kind.

Around 77% of energy and utilities companies said uncertainty around regulations and standards was a major issue for implementing large-scale IoT systems, with 75% saying cybersecurity concerns were a real obstacle.