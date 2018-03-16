Moss air filters – we’re lichen it

Image: GreenBlue

A new bio-technology air filter that uses moss to clean polluted urban air has been adopted by several large organisations across the UK.

GreenBlue’s CityTree bench has a large plant-based screen which captures particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, while producing oxygen and cooling surrounding air.

It has already been adopted by Glasgow City Council, Northumbrian Water and the Crown Estate.

The device uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor quantifiable performance and air pollution data in real time.

The smart technology is powered by in-built solar panels and the moss self-waters using a collection tank.

GreenBlue says it can be installed in city centres to avoid punitive measures for exceeding legal limits.