Tottenham Hotspur spurs energy upgrades at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur has selected Schneider Electric to provide its new football stadium with smart and efficient energy systems.
The energy management and automation firm will implement its smart technology platform at the new facility in North London.
It says this will provide a digital backbone for the real-time monitoring, preventative maintenance and automatic optimisation of temperature and lighting conditions.
The stadium’s electrical infrastructure will be monitored constantly and remotely by Schneider Electric, which will perform a total of 60,000 checks every hour.
