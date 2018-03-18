Crypocurrencies start hotting up with new heater

Image: Qarnot

An innovative new heater could keep you warm using waste heat generated from mining crypocurrencies.

French startup Qarnot’s QC1 device vents heat generated from its processors – getting rid of heat is usually one of the biggest challenges in the computing sector, with sites like data centres needing to be cooled around the clock.

The firm says the device can be set up in a few minutes by plugging in an Ethernet cable and entering a cyrptocurrency wallet address in the mobile app.

The user can then gradually receive crypocurrencies on this address – Qarnot doesn’t receive any commission and predicts users will receive around $120 (£86.2) per month, without taking into account power usage.

The heater also features traditional heating conductors in case its two processors don’t release enough heat.