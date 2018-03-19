Intelligence chiefs consider Russian threats to UK infrastructure

Image: Shutterstock

Intelligence chiefs have warned power bosses to boost security measures amid fears of a cyber attack from Russia as tensions with the UK increase.

Officials from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned National Grid, energy suppliers, the Sellafield plant and other essential services like the NHS to prepare for a potentially state-sponsored attack.

The dramatic suggestion comes following the international dispute surrounding the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

The security agency also gave advice on how organisations can improve their defences to prevent power cuts and recover following cyber attacks aiming to shut down their websites or steal customer data.

Paul Chichester, the NCSC Director of Operations, said: “It is absolutely right that we give advice to sectors on defending themselves from cyber attacks.

“We are vigilant to cyber threats wherever they come from and are ready to defend against them.”