‘More than five billion could lack water by 2050’

Image: Shutterstock

More than five billion people could suffer water shortages by 2050 due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies.

That’s according to a new report from the UN, which suggests this could lead to severe conflict unless actions are taken to reduce the stress on rivers, lakes, wetlands and reservoirs.

The UN says around 4,600 cubic kilometres of water are used every year – roughly 70% of this is used in agriculture, 20% by industry and 10% to supply the world’s households.

Global demand for water has increased sixfold over the past century and continues to grow at the rate of 1% each year.

Combined with world population potentially rising to 10.2 billion, up from 7.7 billion today, this means up to 5.7 billion people could live in water-scarce areas by 2050, up from 3.6 billion today.

This is expected mainly to occur across Mexico, western South America, southern Europe, China, Australia and South Africa.

The number of people at risk of floods is also expected to increase from 1.2 billion to 1.6 billion.

Such issues are already becoming apparent – residents of Cape Town are currently facing severe water rations as water runs out.