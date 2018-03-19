New online hub to help consumers reduce energy bills

Image: Shutterstock/ELN

A new online hub providing information and advice to consumers to help them reduce their energy bills has been launched.

The Big Energy Conversation features case studies, top tips, infographics and videos along with advice from industry experts on implementing changes in behaviour and efficiencies at home.

Paul Bircham, Commercial Strategy and Support Director at Electricity North West said: “This is an important initiative because reducing energy use saves people money and reduces the need for costly new infrastructure to be built.

“We want to help people make small changes at home to bring their bills and carbon footprint down and this hub will provide answers, insights and advice to all the much-needed and burning questions people may have about energy efficiency and renewable technologies.”

A new information guide that provides UK householders with all the information they need about electricity, gas and water has also been launched.