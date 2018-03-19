Recycled plastic shoes on the run

Image: Parley/Adidas

Adidas has now sold more than a million pairs of its trainers made from recycled ocean plastic.

The firm started its collaboration with eco-group Parley in 2016 – the two organisations expanded their joint product to a full line of shoes and shirts in 2017.

Each pair of the shoes is made from 11 recycled plastic bottles, with the laces, heel linings and sock liner covers created out of a range of other recycled materials.

The BBC, along with a range of other groups, has announced it will ban all single-use plastics from its operations by 2020.