UK wind breaks record with 14.3GW of clean power

Mar 19, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Infrastructure & Generation, Low Carbon, Top Stories 0
The UK has set a new wind energy record after generating 14.3GW of clean electricity for the first time ever on Saturday.
National Grid and RenewableUK said wind provided 35.7% of British power, with gas producing 20.3%, nuclear supplying 17.6%, coal generating 12.9% and 6% coming from imports.
During the ‘Beast from the East’ cold snap at the beginning of March, wind supplied 29.1% of the nation’s power at around 13.8GW.
RenewableUK’s Executive Director Emma Pinchbeck said: “Yet again, wind is playing a key role in keeping Britain going during a cold spell.
“We’re harnessing a reliable, homegrown source of power which reduces our dependence on imports to maintain the security of our energy supplies.”
Jul 12, 2012 15