EU investigates German grid operator TenneT’s cross-border capacity limit

Image: Shutterstock

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation to assess if TenneT’s limitation of capacity from Western Denmark into Germany breaches EU rules.

TenneT is the largest of the four German transmission system operators that manage the high voltage electricity network.

The Commission and TenneT are engaged in “constructive discussions on commitments” to address those concerns.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Energy should flow freely in Europe so that the electricity produced by a wind mill in one country can reach the consumers in another.

“Our investigation into TenneT is part of our efforts to ensure that electricity grid operators do not unjustifiably restrict the free flow of electricity between Member States, to the detriment of European energy consumers.”