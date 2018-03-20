House of Fraser looks to bag supply chain savings

Image: James Kennedy NI / Shutterstock

House of Fraser has signed up to a digital collaboration platform aiming to make supply chains across the world more sustainable.

By signing up to 2degrees’ Manufacture 2030 initiative, the department store hopes to encourage its suppliers to use a digital tool designed to help more easily identify, investigate and implement resource efficiency gains across their operations.

In turn, it plans to reduce its contribution to climate change by cutting energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and its use of valuable resources.

The organisers of the scheme say up to 80% of retail businesses’ carbon footprints can come from their supply chains.

Martin Chilcott, Founder and CEO of 2degrees said: “In a time when material waste is under the microscope, manufacturing brands need to be embedding a culture which centres on resource efficiency and reducing their environmental impact.

“Utilising advantages such as peer-to-peer support and the tools to engage a supply chain can only help, so we hope to see more brands realising how our platform can drive competitive and sustainable advantages.”