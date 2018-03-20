Skanska installs EV chargers at UK head office

Image: Shutterstock

An electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm has installed 67 charging points at Skanska’s head office in Hertfordshire.

Pod Point says the 7kW charging points, which could be scaled up to 243 units in the future, will be able to monitor usage and set custom electricity tariffs.

Pod Point CEO Erik Fairbairn said: “This is the largest single site charge-point installation that we’re aware of in the UK but also a sign of a larger shift over the past six months, as more businesses wake up to the benefits of EVs.”