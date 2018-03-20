Solar-hybrid plant hits gold in Burkina Faso

Image: Shutterstock

Energy technology manufacturer Wärtsilä has delivered what it claims is the world’s largest solar-hybrid power plant at a gold mine in Burkina Faso.

It was selected to build a 15MW solar facility to work in conjunction with an existing 57MW diesel power plant at Iamgold Essakane SA’s gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso.

It expects to cut fuel consumption by around six million litres per year and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 18,500 tons.

The firm says the dual technology will provide a more reliable and sustainable supply of round-the-clock energy, which is essential in operating the off-grid facility.