UK-based CHP supplier bought by joint venture

Image: Shutterstock

A combined heat and power (CHP) supplier has been bought by a joint venture between India’s Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and UK-based EnergyPro Asset Management.

Edina supplies, installs and maintains combined heat and power (CHP), gas and diesel power generation systems.

It employs around 200 people across its UK headquarters in Manchester and manufacturing base in Lisburn and Northern Ireland.

EPAL was formed by EESL, a public energy services company and EnergyPro Asset Management, which aims to accelerate investment into energy and resource efficiency.

The acquisition is expected to help promote low carbon growth in Europe and Asia and transform the CHP market in India.