UK offshore wind sector unveils 30GW vision

Image: Shutterstock

The offshore wind industry in the UK has set out its vision to more than double its capacity to 30GW by 2030.

It has committed to work with the government on a transformative Sector Deal, which could potentially deliver £48 billion investment in infrastructure and a five-fold increase in export value to £2.6 billion.

The sector also hopes to support 26,000 skilled jobs across the UK – up from 11,000 today – mainly in coastal areas as well as £2.4 billion a year reduction in total electricity system costs, reducing costs to consumers.

Baroness Brown of Cambridge, who is the UK’s Low Carbon Business Ambassador and Vice Chair of the Committee on Climate Change, is to engage with the government on behalf of the offshore wind industry.

She said: “The challenge for the offshore wind industry and government is to ensure that we capitalise on our world-leading position in a highly competitive, global market and deliver on the huge potential for jobs, new infrastructure exports and economic growth. This will also allow us to continue to achieve significant cost reductions, helping energy consumers.

“With an ambitious Sector Deal, we have the opportunity to take the next transformative steps together, enabling the offshore wind industry to help government to achieve its clean growth ambitions in a way that boosts productivity and growth throughout the UK.”