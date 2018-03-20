UKPN helps deliver electric mobility package for UPS

Image: elbud / Shutterstock

UK Power Networks (UKPN) Services has implemented a smart electric vehicle (EV) charging system to enable the electrification of UPS’s London-based delivery fleet.

UKPN says electric freight vehicles can use up to 10 times as much power as a typical home when charging, putting significant demand on the electricity supply of the depot they are based in.

It suggests its new technology will enable UPS to increase the number of 7.5-tonne electric trucks operating from its London site from 65 to 170, without the need for expensive upgrades to the power supply connection.

The system will rely on smart power management and battery storage to ensure the depot’s electricity demand does not exceed the network’s limit.