Failing to improve water management ‘could damage growth by 6%’

Image: Shutterstock

A panel of global leaders has said failure to improve water resource management could decrease global growth rates by 6% of GDP by 2050.

The High Level Panel on Water (HLPW) suggests there is a “dire need” to increase investment in water infrastructure in order to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on water.

The report states 2.5 billion people around the world are already living in water-scarce regions, with nearly 40% of the global population already affected.

It says this figure is likely to increase to 66% by 2025 should appropriate measures not be adopted.

The measures that should be implemented include developing a typology of water infrastructure projects and investors to accelerate the processes involved, renewing the emphasis on the importance of public financing, revisiting tariffs and taxes in the sector and optimising the use of funding.

Benedito Braga, President of the World Water Council, said: “Financing water infrastructure and closing the investment gap – between what is invested and what is required – should be a major global concern, as all countries are affected.

“It is a multi-faceted issue, which affects economic growth, food and energy security and human and environmental health.”