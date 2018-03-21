London mayor launches network of EV rapid chargers

Image: Shutterstock

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has launched a new network of rapid charging points for electric vehicles across the capital.

The network, which includes 51 charge points for taxis, is part of his efforts to improve air quality by encouraging the uptake of zero emission vehicles.

The news follows the Treasury’s announcement to introduce tax breaks for electric black cabs from next month.

Transport for London has worked with suppliers over the last six months to install 100 rapid charge points that can fuel a vehicle in 20 to 30 minutes.

The mayor is calling on businesses to help expand the infrastructure and for local authorities to install charging points on the 95% of the network in their control.

Mr Khan said: “The rollout of rapid charging points marks a big step forward in the shift to zero emission vehicles, which the capital desperately needs to clean up our toxic air. But widespread change will not happen until a sufficient charging infrastructure is in place, allowing taxi drivers, businesses and Londoners to easily make the switch.”