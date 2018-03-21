Making your own power…what’s the recipe?

Whether your business buys its power from the grid or has its own gas or oil-fired CHP system, the price you actually pay for heat and electricity will depend upon various matters outside of your control… the vagaries of fuel prices, the method of generation, the state and capacity of your local network, as well as politics and our country’s good or bad relationships with foreign fuel suppliers.

At best, you may have to put up with unplanned fluctuations in your energy costs – and at worst, all the lights may suddenly go out”

Companies like Refgas have now come of age and are able to offer “packaged” generation of heat and power at a MW scale, with neat, modular, plug & play systems, designed to utilise feedstock derived from waste materials, often receiving revenue for its fuel, rather than paying through the nose for it.

Each Refgas module generates 1MWh of electricity and 1.4MWh of heat, using waste wood from construction/demolition, fuel pellets derived from municipal/industrial waste and a multitude of other combustible materials which may otherwise need to be disposed of.

It achieves this, not by burning these materials, but by converting them into ultra-clean gas, known as Syngas. This syngas is actually cleaner than natural gas and therefore, this process is not classed as combustion or incineration but instead it is viewed and regulated as one of the cleanest renewable energy techniques available, using a thermal process.

The modular nature of the plant means that units can be combined where larger outputs are required and Refgas can help you to plan and develop the entire project.

Take a look at their Youtube channel to see just how practical and compact this generating plant is.

A neat way to save costs and protect your future energy supply!

