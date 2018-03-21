New software supports NI gas market operator’s commercial activities

Image: Shutterstock

The gas market operator in Northern Ireland (NI) has implemented a new software platform for its commercial operations.

GMO NI became the sole gas market operator for the Norther Irish gas market in October 2017.

Up until then, the gas transmission market was operated by four separate Transmission System Operators (TSOs) but GMO NI now provides a single point of contact for all commercial activities.

IT and business consulting services firm CGI’s GTMS Delphi software handles all gas delivered to wholesale customers and helps schedule gas flows, calculating the quantities delivered to each shipper contract.

Matthew Grisoni, Vice President, Oil and Gas UK said: “This pioneering new project relies upon a combination of highly skilled systems analysis and design as well as large-scale software development. We’re extremely proud that CGI’s proprietary software now handles all gas delivered to wholesale customers on the island of Ireland, north and south of the border.”