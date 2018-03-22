Batteries deployed at Yorkshire hydropower schemes

Image: Barn Energy

Battery units have been deployed at two hydropower plants in Yorkshire.

Barn Energy worked with its sister company Eelpower Limited to deliver the schemes at Thrybergh on the Rover Don near Rotherham and at Knottinghley on the River Aire near Wakefield.

Each lithium-ion battery unit has a capacity of more than 1,200kWh and will provide Firm Frequency Response (FFR) for National Grid under a two-year contract.

The batteries will be remotely controlled using Limejump’s Virtual Power Plant offering. When not providing balancing services, they will be used for load shifting and trading to maximise revenues.

Mark Simon, Chief Executive of Barn Energy and Eelpower Limited said: “By co-locating the battery units with hydropower, 60-70% of the battery consumption (when performing grid balancing services such as FFR) is provided for by hydropower and the rest comes from the grid. This is a significant benefit for the economies of our battery and of our hydropower station.”