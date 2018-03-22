 

Energy Innovation Centre appoints former E.ON chief as chairman

Mar 22, 2018 Markets & Finance 0

Image: EIC

Former CEO of E.ON Tony Cocker has joined the Energy Innovation Centre (EIC) as its new Chairman.

He retired from the Big Six company last year after heading it since September 2011 and took up the new role earlier this month.

The EIC links industry partners with innovators to accelerate innovation across the energy industry .

Mr Cocker said: “I strongly endorse the EIC’s values and have been impressed by the successes achieved through their collaborative innovation model. I look forward to supporting them to drive forward their mission of helping utilities companies to implement cutting-edge innovation in order to ultimately improve the quality of people’s lives.”

