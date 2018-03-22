Inspired Energy buys two firms in £5.3m deal

Mar 22, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Markets & Finance 0
Lancashire-based energy procurement consultant Inspired Energy has bought two providers of energy and water management services in a £5.3 million deal.
The first deal sees the acquisition of SystemsLink for £3.8 million – the firm supplies energy management software, enabling public and private sector customers to monitor and manage their utilities consumption.
The second firm, Energy Cost Management (ECM), provides a range of water management services to corporate customers, including water procurement, bill validation, leak detection and repair and compliance services – Inspired Energy completed this deal for £1.5 million.
