Inspired Energy buys two firms in £5.3m deal

Image: Shutterstock

Lancashire-based energy procurement consultant Inspired Energy has bought two providers of energy and water management services in a £5.3 million deal.

The first deal sees the acquisition of SystemsLink for £3.8 million – the firm supplies energy management software, enabling public and private sector customers to monitor and manage their utilities consumption.

The second firm, Energy Cost Management (ECM), provides a range of water management services to corporate customers, including water procurement, bill validation, leak detection and repair and compliance services – Inspired Energy completed this deal for £1.5 million.