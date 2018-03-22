The Energy Live Consultancy Conference is back!

Image: ELN

ELN is back in Manchester for the third edition of the Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC) today.

Nearly 300 delegates, including suppliers and TPIs, will attend the event at the Etihad Stadium, discussing the big issues facing brokers as the UK enters the period leading to the finalisation of the Brexit deal.

The panel debate will look at the future of the UK’s energy market in this changing time and what Brexit negotiations might mean for energy trading.

Experts include Simon Cox, Director in EY Advisory, Lisa Gingell, Director of 3-eight Communications and Independent Consultant Caroline Pitt.

Other sessions throughout the day will focus on topics including blockchains, non-commodity costs, Market Madness, Capacity Market and third-party costs.

It will be a jam-packed informative day with thought-provoking speakers and a networking session (and drinks) to end the day.

You can follow what’s happening on our Twitter page – @EnergyLiveNews – and join in the conversation using #ELCC.

Thank you to our sponsors CNG, Haven Power, SSE Business Energy and Water Plus for their support.

We will also be live from the event with our weekly #ShortFuse segment at 4pm – you can watch us via Twitter, Periscope, YouTube or our homepage.

Hope you have a great day!