Could data prove more valuable than oil?

Data could prove a more valuable resource than oil as the energy sector becomes increasingly digitised.

That’s the verdict from Lisa Gingell, Founder of 3-Eight Communications, who spoke on the panel at the third Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC) today.

She was joined by Simon Cox, Director of Customer Strategy at EY and Caroline Pitt, Energy Consultant and ELN’s Policy Expert.

Brokers and consultants from across the industry gathered to listen to a wide-ranging debate focused on the increasingly important role of information in making deals between suppliers, TPIs and consumers.

Stay tuned for lots more content from the event over the next week.