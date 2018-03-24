Fulham Cab Company collects first of 40 electric taxis

Image: LEVC

Fulham Cab Company has collected the first of 40 electric taxis from the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC).

The 40 black cabs will be added to its existing 100-taxi fleet in London.

The news follows the government’s recent announcement to offer tax breaks for black cab drivers who switch from polluting diesel taxis to greener ones.

John Flynn, Owner of Fulham Cab Company said he made the investment to benefit from the lower maintenance costs and longer service intervals offered by zero-emission capable taxis.

He added: “I don’t want to spend time and effort repairing older vehicles, and electric vehicles mean longer gaps between servicing and generally need less work. It just means less aggravation for me, and more time on the road for the vehicles.”