AB Energy and when to consider CHP

Mar 26, 2018 Industry Round-up 0

8 reasons to consider CHP:

  • Designing a new building
  • Installing or replacing a new boiler plant
  • Replacing or refurbishing an existing plant
  • Reviewing electricity supply
  • Reviewing standby electricity generation or plant
  • Considering energy efficiency in general
  • Exploring options towards building regulation compliance
  • Reducing CO2 emissions and environmental impact.

The Cogeneration in the UK

26 April, London: join us at our Conference to discuss how businesses in the UK can protect their competitiveness by using #CHP.

Register now to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cogeneration-in-the-uk-the-energy-efficiency-choice-registration-42940708816?utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_medium=email&ref=eemailordconf&utm_source=eb_email&utm_term=eventname

This is a promoted article.

