AB Energy and when to consider CHP

8 reasons to consider CHP:

Designing a new building

Installing or replacing a new boiler plant

Replacing or refurbishing an existing plant

Reviewing electricity supply

Reviewing standby electricity generation or plant

Considering energy efficiency in general

Exploring options towards building regulation compliance

Reducing CO2 emissions and environmental impact.

The Cogeneration in the UK

26 April, London: join us at our Conference to discuss how businesses in the UK can protect their competitiveness by using #CHP.

Register now to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cogeneration-in-the-uk-the-energy-efficiency-choice-registration-42940708816?utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_medium=email&ref=eemailordconf&utm_source=eb_email&utm_term=eventname

This is a promoted article.