Business leaders call for higher green building standards

Image: Shutterstock

More than 50 business leaders from the property and construction industry have called on the government to improve environmental standards for buildings.

The collection of investors, house builders, property developers, manufacturers, engineers, architects and consultants wrote an open letter to ministers urging them to introduce policy ensuring all new buildings are built to net-zero carbon standards by 2030.

As a first step the group hopes to see government swiftly confirm energy performance standards will be significantly improved from 2020.

Co-ordinated by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), the letter says long-term policy certainty is vital to drive significant investment and catalyse innovation.

Julie Hirigoyen, CEO at UKGBC said: “We’ve heard a lot from government recently on the environmental agenda, with some impressive commitments in the Clean Growth Strategy and the 25-Year Environment Plan.

“Now it’s time for the government to act on those commitments, with the industry’s backing and put policy in place to turn their low carbon aspirations into reality.”