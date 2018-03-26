Energy consultants get new insights at ELCC 2018

The third Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC) last Thursday at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium saw energy consultants, brokers and TPIs come together from across the country to catch up on the sector’s biggest issues.

An expert panel and a series of packed seminars led by industry leaders covered issues ranging from cybersecurity and data theft to the role of regulation in the Brexit age.

Sponsored by CNG, Haven Power, SSE and Water Plus, the event also hosted the official launch of the Energy Vendors Association (EVA), which aims to help make the sector more transparent and fairer to all.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “I truly believe most companies in the energy sector are doing a good job and treating their customers fairly. What the sector needs to do is to show that in more direct messaging. Both through every day business practices and through the way it trains its staff to deal with the end customer.

“I hope EVA will encourage that and show government the commercial energy sector needs congratulating NOT regulating!”

Delegates as well as sponsors agreed it was a great event.

Watch out for more details regarding EVA in the coming weeks.