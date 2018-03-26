Eurotunnel powers up with new tech

Image: martin bowra / Shutterstock

Eurotunnel and General Electric (GE) have partnered to increase the volume of traffic able to pass through the Channel Tunnel.

GE will install a load balancer at the Kent end of the tunnel to improve the stability of electricity supply through the power cables, improve the operational voltage range and provide reactive power compensation.

With traffic forecast to increase significantly within the next few years, Eurotunnel aims to increase the power and stability of its network to ensure a constant flow of traffic, particularly at peak demand when eight trains are running simultaneously.

Rajendra Iyer, General Manager at GE, said: “Providing a stable and consistent flow of electricity to this vital link is critical.

“We are excited to help upgrade the traction network for the Channel Tunnel to ensure that millions of passengers continue to travel safely and efficiently between the UK and France.”