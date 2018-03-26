Government gases up clean transport with £8.8m grant

Image: ELN

New government funding for clean transport means police cars could soon be running on hydrogen.

The Department for Transport is providing £8.8 million for a project to procure 200 new gas-powered vehicles including emergency vehicles and taxis, as well as to build and upgrade hydrogen refuelling stations.

The initiative, which is run by a consortium of companies including Element Energy, ITM Power, Shell, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai, will install new gas pumps in Southwark, Isleworth, Birmingham and Derby.

The grant will be matched by a further £13.1 million investment which includes support from the companies involved.

The new vehicles are to be procured by emergency services such as the Metropolitan Police, as well as Green Tomato Cars and Europcar.

Roads Minister, Jesse Norman said: “Hydrogen has huge potential, especially for those making longer journeys and clocking up high mileage.

“That is what makes this project truly exciting. Not only is it demonstrating the technology in action, but it is also developing the refuelling infrastructure needed for the future.”