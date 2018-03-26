Governments ‘must compromise on shipping emissions plan’

Image: Shutterstock

Governments must compromise to help the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) decide on an ambitious strategy to cut carbon dioxide emissions from shipping.

That’s according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), which says if this does not happen the sector risks having no greenhouse gas reduction strategy from the IMO at all.

The ICS believes agreeing on a mid-century objective for the total reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by the sector will be vital to provide the signal needed to stimulate the development of clean fuels.

However, it suggests the 70% to 100% pre-2050 emissions cuts planned by certain Member States are unlikely to achieve consensus support.

The organisation proposes the IMO should maintain international shipping’s annual total emissions below 2008 levels, as well as halve emissions per tonne-km and reduce the industry’s annual emissions by an agreed percentage by 2050.

ICS Chairman, Esben Poulsson, said: “Governments on all sides of the debate are going to need to show far more willingness to compromise on their current positions or put at risk an agreement on a meaningful strategy.

“This would greatly undermine the authority of IMO and the future sustainability of the shipping industry.”