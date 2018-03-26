New solar lampposts go off-grid

Image: Shutterstock

A renewable energy and battery developer has created a solar streetlight which works independently of the grid.

Back2Back’s lamppost collects solar energy during the day, converts it into electricity, stores this in a battery and automatically turns on its fluorescent or LED bulb after dark.

The lights release no harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, do not have external wires to avoid the risk of accidents or damage and have an expected lifespan of more than 21 years.

They are also separated from the utility grid and do not rely on being connected to a power supplier, resulting in minimal operational and maintenance costs.

This also means the lampposts are well suited for use in remote areas.