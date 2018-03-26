Southampton Council to launch energy supplier

Image: Shutterstock

Southampton City Council has announced plans to launch a not-for-profit energy supplier this summer.

The new company, to be called CitizEn Energy, aims to offer “fairly priced” gas and electricity to residents, with the money made to be reinvested into local energy efficiency initiatives.

The council is also leading a project that will see up to 13 other local authorities use the brand to sell energy to their residents.

Robin Hood Energy, launched by Nottingham City Council in 2015, has been chosen as the supplier for CitizEn Energy.

Councillor Christopher Hammond, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Living said: “As a council, we are committed to improving the health and quality of life for our residents, particularly the most vulnerable, 10,000 of whom are thought to be living in fuel poverty.

“As part of this commitment we are excited to be launching CitizEn Energy later this year, which aims to provide fair energy prices for our residents and a real alternative to the big energy companies. We will not be generating profits for shareholders and so we can pass those savings on to our customers.”