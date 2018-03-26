SSE opens consultation on EV-grid flexibility

Image: Shutterstock

SSE has opened a consultation into how residential electric vehicle (EV) charging could be used to protect the local electricity network in rare cases of the grid being overloaded.

Its main objective is to seek views from Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) regarding using private EVs as a backup source of power until a more permanent network reinforcement option can be implemented.

SSE says although this would be optional and a customer would need to consent to its implementation, it welcomes views on how this could work in practice.

The consultation’s secondary objective is to invite initial stakeholder views on an alternative, longer-term solution involving smart meters.

Nissan has announced the vehicle-to-grid demonstrator project it’s leading, which received £9.8 million in government funding, aims to target 1,000 installations across the UK.