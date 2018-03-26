‘UK should invest in system flexibility to boost energy security’

Image: Shutterstock

The UK should invest in system flexibility technologies to boost energy security as it decarbonises.

That’s according to a new study from the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC), which suggests increased demand side response measures could have a particularly positive impact on system reliability and would be able to “mitigate many risks”.

It adds exposure to energy supply risks such as price shocks and power shortages could be greatly reduced by cutting demand for electricity – for this reason it suggests energy efficiency measures should be increasingly encouraged and implemented.

The report says although energy imports are often cited as being insecure, this is not always the case as they can help enhance security by providing additional sources of energy, lowering costs or increasing diversity.

UKERC says imports should only be avoided if they involve risky sources or supply routes.

Professor Goran Strbac, UKERC Researcher, Imperial College London says: “This analysis demonstrates that gas and electricity system security can be significantly enhanced not only by investment in conventional supply resources but also by improving system flexibility through demand side response, gas storage and interconnection, which is also important for facilitating cost effective decarbonisation.”