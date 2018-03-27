First nuclear reactor in UAE completed

Image: UAE Government

Construction of the first of four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been completed.

Unit 1 at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first commercial reactor in the UAE, has been built with help from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

The facility will have a total capacity of 5.6GW and will be connected to the grid.

All four units, which are expected to supply up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs and reduce 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year, are scheduled for completion by 2020.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme will play a strategic role in the growth of our nation by enhancing our energy security, diversifying our economy and creating employment opportunities for our people, thereby helping secure the future of generations to come.”