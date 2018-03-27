Greggs signs water supply deal

Image: Jevanto Productions / Shutterstock

Greggs has signed a water supply and wastewater services contract with Edinburgh-based Business Stream.

The subsidiary of Scottish Water will supply water to the baked goods retailer’s 1,650 shops as well as its major production sites across the country, as well as developing an improved management strategy to identify where water can be more efficiently used.

Ally Stephenson, Head of Purchasing for Greggs, said: “Having a single point of contact who is helping us to resolve issues and minimise water usage will bring both financial and environmental benefits.”

Greggs was recently among 14 organisations that signed an agreement to boost paper cup recycling.