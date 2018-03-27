New funding makes waves for tidal control systems

Image: Shutterstock

Wave Energy Scotland is investing £632,500 in three wave and tidal power control system projects.

The control system for a wave energy converter is an essential component and works to maximise the amount of power created by each wave movement.

The projects in question will use computer simulations and other state-of-the-art technologies to create new approaches for developing this equipment.

The projects were whittled down from a total of 13 schemes – SgurrControl and Cruz Atcheson were awarded £187,409, MaxSim’s won £187,500 and the final project is from the Queen Mary University, the University of Exeter and Mocean Energy, which were awarded £151,304.

Tim Hurst, WES Managing Director, said: “These three projects represent the best new concepts for controls that can be best applied to novel wave energy converters.

“I’m pleased that we are utilising the experience from Scottish developers and growing that knowledge base at home.”