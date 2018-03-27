Ocado wastes only one in 6,000 food items

Image: Ocado

Ocado has revealed it wastes just one in 6,000 food items.

The online retailer managed the near zero food waste last year despite distributing 2,200 tonnes of fresh and packaged food.

Across Britain, the delivery firm says a total of 7.3 million tonnes of food and drink are wasted every year.

Ocado packs every bag of shopping in one of its three technology-filled warehouses – it says fresh food can arrive directly from suppliers and be sent out for delivery in as little as five hours.

The company keeps chilled food at the correct temperature at every stage of the process and tries to maximise the life of its products to help give customers more time to use up food after it has been delivered.

Suzanne Westlake, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Ocado, said: “Our business model is built around efficiency and low waste.

“By continually improving our technology, processes and our relationships with suppliers, we’ve been able to reduce our food waste to practically zero – I believe we have the lowest total food waste figures in our industry.”